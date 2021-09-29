CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.