Chain Guardians (CGG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.88 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00120072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00175562 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

