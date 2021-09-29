Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 356,260 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the period. The Clorox accounts for about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.12% of The Clorox worth $251,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.22. 69,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.71.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

