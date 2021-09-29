Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $206.32 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,195 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $206,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

VEEV traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $283.74. 19,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,035. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

