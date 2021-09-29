Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $314.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $314,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,523,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,056,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 748,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 169,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,350. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

