Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 480 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $170,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,566. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.