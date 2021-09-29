Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,482.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

