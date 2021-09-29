Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 132.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $26.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,655.04. 8,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,985. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,790.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,587.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.70 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

