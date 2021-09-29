Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 132.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $26.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,655.04. 8,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,985. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,790.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,587.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.70 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.
In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
