Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $500,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

OTCMKTS:SCLEU remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,913. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

