Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Lowers Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TETCU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $23,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $22,500,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,000,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,922,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,000,000.

Shares of TETCU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 54,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

