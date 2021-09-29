Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 40.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

