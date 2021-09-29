China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

COE opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Online Education Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of China Online Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

