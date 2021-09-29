Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR opened at C$3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09. The company has a market cap of C$682.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.