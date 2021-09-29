Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

