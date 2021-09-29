CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 44,658 shares.The stock last traded at $19.99 and had previously closed at $20.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,642,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

