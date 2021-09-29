CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Up 3.2%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIFAF. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

