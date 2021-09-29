CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 18,062 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $417.71 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $219.79 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.84 and a 200-day moving average of $365.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

