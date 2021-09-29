CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 159.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 151,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 93,142 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.