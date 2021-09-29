CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.92 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.