CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

