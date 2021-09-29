CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12,372 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,848 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

