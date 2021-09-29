Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $121.17 Average PT from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.35. 315,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

