Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

