Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58-7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.600-$10.900 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.11.

Shares of CTAS traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.63. 6,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

