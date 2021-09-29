CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $692.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

