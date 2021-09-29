Citigroup Inc. Acquires 37,658 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 376.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

