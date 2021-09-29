Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 221.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

