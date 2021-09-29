Citigroup Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.65. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $145.99 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.