Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 110.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -64.79. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

