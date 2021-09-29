Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,539 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Assets Trust worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 564.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

