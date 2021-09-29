Citigroup Inc. Purchases 46,596 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $7,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $3,724,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

