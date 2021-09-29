Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,512 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

CFG stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

