Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.86

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $17.50. Citizens shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 62,897 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.05.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

