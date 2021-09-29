Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.95

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.95 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 12665339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

CSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.83. The stock has a market cap of £547.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

