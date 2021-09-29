Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 9.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.90. 62,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,563,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

