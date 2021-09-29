Clearfield Capital Management LP Takes $18.97 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 210,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,968,000. Roblox accounts for 10.5% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,768 shares of company stock valued at $51,475,172 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

