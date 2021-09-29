Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 33,380 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy acquired 33,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$20,829.12 ($14,877.94).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Abernethy acquired 15,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$10,230.00 ($7,307.14).

On Monday, August 30th, John Abernethy purchased 50,946 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$32,860.17 ($23,471.55).

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Clime Investment Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Clime Investment Management’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

