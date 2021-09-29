Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.