Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 42

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CBG opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.15) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,552.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,570.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

