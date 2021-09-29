CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $470,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

