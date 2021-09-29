CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,449,153 shares.The stock last traded at $199.13 and had previously closed at $198.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Amundi bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,101,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

