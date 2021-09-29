Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,331,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

