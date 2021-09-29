Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

