Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 11.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

