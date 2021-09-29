Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

