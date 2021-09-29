Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 58,500 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.07% of The New York Times worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 2,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.