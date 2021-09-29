Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $476.54 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 6.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.25% of Accenture worth $476,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,036,000 after buying an additional 376,605 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.25. 24,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,842. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.34. The firm has a market cap of $206.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

