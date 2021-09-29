Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 256.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 4.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $290,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,328,000 after buying an additional 580,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. 235,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.