Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.