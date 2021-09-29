Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

ALB opened at $216.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.66. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

